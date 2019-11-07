Nigeria: Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), 7 November 2019

OVERVIEW

This document provides an overview of the logistics services to be made availablethrough the Logistics Sector, how humanitarian actors responding to the crisis inNigeriamay access these services, and the conditions under which these services are to beprovided.

The objective of these services is to enable responding organisations to establish an uninterrupted supply chain that supports the delivery of humanitarian relief items to the affected population. These services are not intended to replace the logistics capacities of other organisations, nor are they meant to compete with the commercial market. Rather, they are intended to fill identified gaps and provide a last resort option in case other service providers are not available.

These servicesare planned to be available until 31 December 2019, with the possibility of further extension. The services may be withdrawn before this date in part or in full,for any of the following reasons: