24 Sep 2019

Nigeria: Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), 24 September 2019

Report
from World Food Programme, Logistics Cluster
Published on 24 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (335.61 KB)

OVERVIEW

This document provides an overview of how humanitarian actors responding to the crisis in Nigeria may apply for the loan of a Mobile Storage Unit(s) (MSU) through the Logistics Sector, and the conditions under which this service will be provided. The objective of this service is to enable responding organisations to establish an uninterrupted supply chain that supports the delivery of humanitarian relief items to the affected population. This service is not intended to replace the logistics capacities of other organisations, nor are they meant to compete with the commercial market. Rather, they are intended to fill identified gaps and provide a last resort option.

KEY NOTES TO USERS

i) Any communication, requests, and all documentation related to these services should be sent to mushin.mufti@wfp.org keeping in copy kelly.bradley@wfp.org.

ii) Only UN Agencies, International Humanitarian Organisations, and International or National Non-Governmental Organisations (INGOs and NGOs) operating in the Federal Republic of Nigeria are eligible to use these services (“Service Users”).

iii) MSUs will be provided, subject to availability, only upon the completion of the process described below and only for a limited time (maximum of six months).

iv) WFP and the Logistics Sector will prioritize allocation of MSUs to humanitarian organisations based on:

a. Logistics Sector partners requesting MSU loan for the purpose of providing common storage;

b. Supporting operations in identified humanitarian hubs;

c. Logistics Sector partners requesting MSU loan for their own use.

