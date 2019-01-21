Nigeria Situation: UNHCR Regional Update (1 - 31 December 2018)

231,504

Nigerian refugees displaced in Cameroon, Chad and Niger due to insurgency as of 30 November 2018 (or latest figures available)

2,482,549

Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Cameroon, Chad, Niger and north-east Nigeria due to insurgency as of 30 November 2018 (or latest figures available)

FUNDING

USD 163.5 M

requested for the Nigeria situation (Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Nigeria, including support costs)

Funded 38%

62 M

Funding gap 62%

101.2 M

SECURITY DEVELOPMENTS

During the month of December, North-East Nigeria witnessed a sharp escalation in insurgent activity. Military forces in Yobe and Borno states experienced multiple attacks by non-state armed groups (NSAG), resulting in considerable loss of personnel and military equipment. Public infrastructures, such as schools and health centres, were destroyed or severely damaged as a result of NSAG raids and fire exchanges with the government forces.

Security analysts say with the resumption of political campaigns during the upcoming election period in Nigeria, potential NSAG attacks on political rallies using suicide bombers cannot be ruled out.

In Far North Cameroon, the second half of December saw a decrease in attacks from Boko Haram. Nonetheless, the Boko Haram group remains such a threat that the Cameroonian military maintains its security presence along the Nigerian border to prevent cross-border attacks.

In Chad, December was particularly marked by tensions between the Chadian army and Boko Haram elements in the Lake Chad province, along the Lake Chad itself. These attacks did not target humanitarian workers but had an impact on humanitarian activities as a result of the reducing humanitarian zones. From 15 December onwards, reports say that at least five attacks from suspected Boko Haram elements have taken place, leading to many civilian victims.

In Niger, the proliferation of criminal and terrorist attacks and the incessant movements of the Boko Haram elements in the region are seen as an indicator of a probable deterioration of the security situation around the Diffa region. On 16 December, four transport vehicles were attacked by armed individuals assimilated to the Boko Haram ideology. Two people were killed and another two seriously injured in the attack.

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS