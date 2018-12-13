Nigeria Situation: UNHCR Regional Update (1 - 30 November 2018)

231,504 Nigerian refugees displaced in Cameroon, Chad and Niger due to insurgency as of 30 November 2018

2,477,417 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Cameroon, Chad, Niger and north-east Nigeria due to insurgency as of 31 October 2018 (or latest figures available)

FUNDING

USD 163.5 M

requested for the Nigeria situation (Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Nigeria, including support costs) Funded 33%

53.65 M

Funding gap 67%

109.85 M

SECURITY DEVELOPMENTS

The year 2018 looked to be distinctly promising in the fight against Boko Haram around the Lake Chad Basin (LCB) countries Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Nigeria. Poignantly, incidents in recent months witnessed an upsurge in deadly attacks by insurgents on both military and civilian targets, despite claims by Nigeria and its allies that Boko Haram is on the verge of defeat.

Reported incursions on 19 November in Metele village of Guzamala Local Government Area (LGA) in Borno State, Nigeria, suggest insurgents overran the 157 Task Force Battalion killing many soldiers. Conflicting reports put the number of casualties between 40 and 100 killed. The upsurge in the attacks has had head of states making up the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) meet in N'Djamena on 28 November to discuss ways of curbing the persistent threat. The nine-year extremist rebellion has claimed more than 20,000 lives and forced more than 2 million to flee their homes internally and some 230,000 Nigerians across borders. This situation has since sparked a dire humanitarian crisis inside Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad and Niger. The MNJTF comprising Benin, Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Nigeria, was set up in 2015 to fight and dislodge the Islamists in the LCB region.

A decrease in the attacks was noted in Cameroon during November. The Cameroonian forces mounted military interventions and made several arrests of suspected insurgents during the month. Despite these strides, two causalities and at least 29 injured were reported following a 28 November detonation of an explosive by a female bomber in Amchide, a village along the Cameroon-Nigeria border and 2.6 km from Banki, Borno state of Nigeria. Another female bomber was reportedly killed before her explosives were detonated. Mostly women are target recruits for suicide missions due to their vulnerabilities. The security situation remained relatively calm in Chad. The threat of insurgency however remains high. On 9 November, 31 fishermen suspected to be Boko Haram operatives were arrested by the defence and security forces (FDS) and immediately transferred to Bol Detention Centre, 152 km north of N’Djamena. Their arrest took place in Litri village, N’gouboua, a village in the Lac region, on the north-eastern shore of Lake Chad.

Niger endured multiple Boko Haram attacks against Forces de Défense et de Sécurité (FDS) near the Niger- Nigeria border. Incursions also targeted civilians. On 22 November, 8 FORACO mineral drillers were reportedly killed by armed assailants with Boko Haram ties in Toumour, located 70 km Southeast of Diffa. Another six were wounded, including a Nigerian refugee. The attackers made off with two company vehicles.

At least 19 girls were abducted by alleged Boko Haram extremists in Diffa on 24 November. Nine were abducted from the Boulahardé village, seven from Bagué village and the remaining three from Bagi Majari village. On 25 November, two girls abducted in Bagué managed to escape.

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS