Nigeria Situation: UNHCR Regional Update 01-31 May 2018

Highlights and Operational Context

Security: The Nigerian armed forces launched operation “Last Hold” aimed at encouraging the return of IDPs to their areas of origin despite ongoing insecurity in Borno State. As the army works to secure return areas, the risk of collateral damage from these operations will remain high for persons of concern and humanitarian staff. It is expected that families attempting to return home will be at greater risk of improvised explosive device (IED) explosions and unexploded ordnance (UXO). In addition, the upcoming rainy season will put persons of concern at risk, limiting their mobility and trapping them in remote areas. These conditions will also affect the UN’s Humanitarian Air Service’s (UNHAS) operations preventing humanitarian staff from travelling to the field, especially considering that most roads remain closed in Borno State. As is common during the rainy season, terrorist attacks are likely to spill over into Adamawa and Yobe States as well as Niger, Chad and Cameroon.

Security conditions in Cameroon, remained volatile with little deviation from the trend observed since the beginning of the year. Despite increased military presence, Boko Haram incursions continued to take place. In Chad, a number of villages hosting refugees and IDPs remained inaccessible owing to military operations and minor security incidents were reported involving alleged Boko Haram elements.

In Niger, restrictions on movement were maintained and Boko Haram movements were reported in south-eastern Diffa.

In Cameroon, cross-border incursions and attacks perpetrated along the Nigerian border and within Cameroonian territory continued to displace populations. A total of 985 new arrivals were registered at Gourounguel transit centre. In addition, 106 refugees who had returned spontaneously to Nigeria in 2017, returned to Minawao camp. They cited insecurity and poor living conditions in Banki, Nigeria, as reasons for coming back.

In Chad’s Dar Es Salam camp, newly registered refugee households were provided with a family attestation and 132 refugee identity cards were delivered for persons aged 18 or older. As of end May, there were 2,275 households (7,229 persons) in Dar Es Salam camp, most of which are Nigerian refugees, with a small number of nationals from Niger, Cameroon and Sudan.