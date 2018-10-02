Nigeria Situation: UNHCR Regional Update 01-30 September 2018 - Special ExCom Edition

227,694 Nigerian refugees displaced in Cameroon, Chad and Niger due to insurgency as of 31 August 2018 (September figures will be updated soon)

2,377,563 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Cameroon, Chad,

Niger and north-east Nigeria due to insurgency as 31 August 2018 (September figures will be updated soon)

FUNDING USD 161.1 M requested for the Nigeria situation (Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Nigeria, including support costs)

Funded 14% 22.0 M

Funding gap 86% 139.1 M

SECURITY AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

Security Highlights:

Boko Haram insurgents have reportedly executed a female aid worker of International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). She was initially abducted in March 2018 together with two other of her colleagues. Abductions took place after a military facility was attacked in Rann, Borno State. ICRC and OCHA have issued statements strongly condemning her tragic death and called for the release of the two other abductees. Abductions, kidnappings, executions and destruction of property demonstrate the continuing brutality by the insurgents in north-east Nigeria, used as a tool for ideological leverage by inflicting fear.

During September, Boko Haram insurgents reportedly attacked villages and towns in the remote areas of Borno State where they made off with food stocks and other basic possessions belonging to civilians. Counter-offensive operations by the government forces continue in the affected areas to push back insurgents. Counter-operations forced the relocation of communities around Guzamala area in Borno State.

Tensions are reportedly high in Cameroon on the proclaimed Ambazonia Independence Day on 1 October. Separatists proclaimed the independence of the so-called Ambazonia on 1 October 2017. Ironic, October 1 is also the reunification date of the Anglophone and Francophone regions of Cameroon back in1961. Compounding to tensions is presidential election in the country slated for 7 October 2018. Boko Haram insurgents, meanwhile, ambushed security forces, convoys and bases in Far North Cameroon during September. The attacks signify insurgents’ ability to kill and cause extensive damage to property.

In Niger, a mother and sister of a Nigerien deputy were abducted in Gueskerou on 13 September. They were released after a ransom payment of 34 million francs (US$ 70,000). Persistent aggressive insecurity has had the council of ministers approve a 3-month extension of the state of emergency in Diffa, Tahoua and Tillabéri regions. Ongoing instability impacts on response activities and has reduced the absorption capacity of the host populations and the capacity of the displaced to support themselves.

In Chad, no security incidents were recorded during September. But a weekly Baga Sola market day was disrupted on 8 September. The incident followed a security alert of the presence of the Boko Haram elements in the market. Panic quickly followed as people fled. Police made a few arrests.

Operational Highlights: