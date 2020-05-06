Nigeria Situation Report, Last Updated: 6 May 2020

FLASH UPDATE (6 May 2020)

COVID-19 Nigeria: Number of cases doubles in a week to 2,950 cases across 35 states

As of 6 May, a total of 2,950 cases and 98 fatalities have been registered in Nigeria, according to the latest data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)

The number of confirmed cases reached 2,950 more than doubling from 1,273 cases registered in the previous week

A total of 481 cases have so far been discharged after making full recovery

19,512 samples have been tested since the first case tested positive on 27 February

A total of 35 (of total 37) states have now been affected

Lagos State is the worst affected with 1,226 confirmed cases, followed by Kano with 397 confirmed cases

Cases have been registered in all three of the BAY states: Borno (106 cases/14 deaths), Adamawa (14 cases/0 deaths) and Yobe (13 cases/1 death)

Despite rising numbers of cases and fatalities, the first phase of the gradual reopening of the Nigerian economy announced by the Federal Government started on 4 May

HIGHLIGHTS (6 May 2020)

Aid workers reached 5.2 million people in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states with life-saving assistance in 2019

The number of people in need of urgent assistance in north-east Nigeria rose from 7.1 million in 2019 to 7.9 million in 2020

3.8 million people are projected to be food insecure insecure during the 2020 lean season

Approximately 1 million children aged six to 59 months, pregnant and breastfeeding women across BAY states are acutely malnourished

Insecurity is limiting access to some Local Government Areas in the north-east, especially in Borno State

BACKGROUND (6 May 2020)

Situation Overview

The global COVID-19 pandemic is impacting humanitarian operations and access in north-east Nigeria. Movement restrictions and lock downs are affecting supply chains and the delivery of vital humanitarian assistance. Meanwhile, aid workers have been stepping up efforts to raise awareness on preventing the spread of COVID-19 and putting risk mitigation measures in place, such as setting up hand washing stations and building quarantine shelters.

In January and February, security incidents across Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states continued to impede humanitarian operations, amidst mounting concerns that humanitarians are increasingly a target.

On the evening of 18 January, the humanitarian hub in Ngala LGA, Borno State was the direct target of a complex assault by heavily armed non-state armed groups operatives. An entire section of the facility and a UN vehicle were burned down as a result of the attack. Protective security measures deployed at the humanitarian hub prevented any harm to the staff who were in the facility.

The UN and its humanitarian partners were deeply relieved by the news that three aid workers who had been abducted by non-state armed groups along the Monguno – Maiduguri road on 22 December 2019 were released on 15 January and are now safe.

In light of both of these developments, the UN and its humanitarian partners reiterated that humanitarians are not a target and called on all parties to the conflict to respect the humanitarian principles of humanity, neutrality, independence and impartiality.

While there was a decline in the number of illegal check points set up by non-state armed groups and armed criminal gangs, a total of ten such incidents were recorded throughout January and February. This continued to pose constraints and hamper the movement of humanitarian goods along main supply routes. Moreover, a number of Local Government Areas, particularly in Borno State, are either partially or totally inaccessible with an estimated 1.2 million people inaccessible to humanitarian actors. The security situation has also continued to reduce access to farmland during the dry season.

In January, the humanitarian community also addressed the needs of more than 540 women, men and children who relocated from Jakana town to Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, due to security operations in the area. The United Nations and its humanitarian partners, in support of the Government, provided immediate food assistance and non-food items. The United Nations and its humanitarian partners appeal to the Government to ensure that all relocations are safe, voluntary and dignified.

In February, the issue of insufficient fuel to operate the generators at the humanitarian hubs in Banki (Bama LGA) was resolved. The Theatre Commander agreed to increase the amount of fuel humanitarians can transport per week from 1,000 litres up to 2,250 litres. This will enable the hubs in Banki to operate the generators up to 24 hours a day and ensure the smooth continuation of humanitarian activities. Despite this positive development, the movement of fuel to power the humanitarian hubs, fuel restrictions and bureaucratic bottlenecks on fuel transport continue to pose challenges to.

In March, the 2020 Humanitarian Needs Overview and Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) were finalized. In 2020, the humanitarian community is aiming to reach 5.9 million people in dire need of humanitarian assistance with a financial appeal of $839 million.