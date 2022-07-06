Nigeria Situation Report for Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States No.21 (As of 30 June 2022)

Violence against civilians and targeting of IDP camps raises serious safety concerns:

A recent wave of attacks across civilian locations raises serious safety and general well-being concerns, especially in sites for internally displaced persons (IDPs). conditions are already dire in these locations and access to critical services is limited. The killing of at least 60 civilians by non-state armed groups (NSAGs) in two attacks in Dikwa local government area (LGA) between late May and early June underlines serious protection of civilians concerns. In both incidents, civilians were collecting scrap metals, which are sold to earn meagre resources to support their families, when the NSAG operatives opened fire on them. In neighbouring Ngala LGA, an unexploded ordnance (UXO) was accidentally picked up by children collecting scrap metal outside an IDP camp, prompting a fatal explosion. The UXO was believed to have been a remnant of recent armed clashes in the area that also damaged school facilities. In the border town of Banki, armed fighters fired multiple rockets into the town on 16 June. Three of the rockets landed and exploded inside an IDP camp. The attack seriously wounded 10 children and four women. One female IDP from the Gana Ali camp was killed during an NSAG attack in Monguno LGA that targeted a car vendor compound. Three staff were abducted from the compound.

Due to the escalating insecurity a major INGO health partner has suspended operations in Ngala and Rann areas. As a result thousands of vulnerable people are likely to face difficulties in accessing critical health services. The killings of civilians in Dikwa also came at a time when humanitarian aid agencies were working to re-establish presence in the LGA with the reopening of the humanitarian hub – closed since April 2021. With 4.1 million people projected to face alarming levels of food insecurity and malnutrition during the ongoing lean season and the heightened risk of cholera outbreak across the BAY states, unhindered humanitarian access and a safe operating environment is critical to enable aid agencies to sustain the ongoing scale-up and prepositioning of vital supplies.

Over 10,000 displaced in deadly inter-communal clashes in Guyuk and Lamurde LGAs

Between 6 and 9 June, inter-communal clashes between farmers from Guyuk and Lamurde LGAs claimed over 30 lives and destroyed or damaged more than 500 homes. Dispute over the ownership of farmland bordering the neighbouring LGAs triggered the violence. Over 10,000 people have been displaced from the Lafiya, Boshkiri, Mumseri, Mere, Kupte and Zakawon communities, according to the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA). The displaced families are taking refuge in five schools in both LGAs where SEMA and health partners are providing initial basic assistance. OCHA is working with partners in an attempt to mobilize support for the displaced and affected communities.

Planned closure of three IDP camps hosting over 22,000 households

The Borno State Government (BSG) has registered and profiled some 22,863 IDP households across Dalori 1, Dalori 2 and Gubio Road camps in Maiduguri, the state capital, for relocation/resettlement. This is part of plans to close all camp facilities in the city. According to SEMA, the BSG has constructed some 1,000 houses in Dalori village, Konduga LGA, where some of the IDPs from Dalori 1 and 2 camps will be resettled. Most of the IDPs in Gubio Road camp are from the northern Borno LGAs of Kukawa, Marte, and Guzamala on the shores of the Lake Chad. These areas have seen increased insecurity in recent months. OCHA is leading engagements with the BSG lead agencies to ensure a principled approach to relocations/resettlement that will guarantee civilian safety, dignity and continued access to critical services and assistance.

Nine people killed and several homes and facilities devastated by flash flooding

At least nine people were killed and over 60 others wounded in flooding incidents across communities in Damaturu in Yobe State following heavy rainstorms in recent weeks, marking the onset of the rainy season. More than 50 houses, as well as property, including livelihood assets, were impacted by the floods. In Borno State, several shelters and critical facilities including WASH infrastructure were destroyed or damaged by heavy windstorms in recent weeks, especially in Dikwa, Ngala, Rann and Mafa LGAs. The situation is likely to worsen over the coming weeks, increasing the risks of waterborne disease outbreaks, such as acute watery diarrhea (AWD)/cholera. These claimed over 300 lives in 2021 across the BAY states. Despite funding shortages, humanitarian partners led by WASH and health sectors are working with BAY State Governments to respond and implement risk mitigation measures across cholera hotspots in the region. The prepositioning of vital cholera response kits is ongoing, including in hard-to-reach areas such as Rann, a border town near Cameroon that is usually cut off for several weeks due to flooding along the major routes.