Nigeria Situation Report for Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States No.19 (as of 1 April 2022)

Current developments affecting the humanitarian response BAY states as of 1 April 2022

Over 4.1 million people projected to face alarming levels of food insecurity across BAY states*

Over 4.1 million people across Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe states are projected to face alarming food insecurity levels, in IPC Acute Food Insecurity Classification Phase 3 or above, during the peak of the 2022 lean season, of whom an estimated 587,955 people are projected to be in Phase 4 (emergency phase), according to the latest Cadre Harmonisé (CH) analysis report. The CH projections for the June to August lean season indicate increasing number of people on the edge. The past weeks have witnessed some cuts in the number of food assistance beneficiaries and value of cash and voucher assistance (CVA) programming due to funding shortages.

Recent nutrition indicators, especially nutrition screenings, are also showing concerning trends of higher severe acute malnutrition (SAM) admissions than moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) cases, urgently calling to ramp up targeted and blanket supplementary feeding programmes (TSFP/BSFP) to reduce the number of children falling into SAM. An average of 10 SAM children were admitted daily to stabilization centres in Bama town from early to midMarch.

Funding for addressing the gap in the food and nutrition needs will be crucial in the coming months leading up to the lean season. A multi-sectoral task force, covering food, nutrition, health, and WASH programming, has been reconstituted to intensify resource mobilization efforts for a multi-sectoral plan of $351million, in line with the Humanitarian Response Plan.

Wave of armed attacks across civilian and IDP locations

At least three non-state armed group (NSAG) attacks and clashes were recorded near IDP camps in Bama, Damboa and Ngala LGAs in March, with at least one civilian killed and several others wounded. An aid worker was abducted during the same period by suspected NSAG operatives who breached an INGO accommodation facility in Mognuno town. Civilians also continued to face the risks of explosive incidents, with at least eight commuters severely wounded in a road-planted improvised explosive device (IED) explosion along the Damboa-Biu highway on 7 March. In Ngala LGA, rockets fired during armed clashes landed inside the Gamboru Central Primary School, destroying several facilities such as classroom blocks. The recent trend of NSAG rocket attacks raises serious concerns for civilian safety, including in Maiduguri, the hub of the ongoing humanitarian response across the region, which was hit twice in December 2021 and once in January 2022 killing at least 10 civilians and damaging several facilities.