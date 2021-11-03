Nigeria Situation Report for Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States No.15 (as of 31 October 2021)

This report is compiled by OCHA Nigeria in collaboration with humanitarian partners.

HIGHLIGHTS

Suspected cholera cases climb to 520, an increase of more than 20 per cent from 421 in early October, with one additional fatality recorded. Authorities also investigated over 20 deaths in Numan Local Government Area (LGA) potentially caused by cholera.

An upsurge of malnutrition cases sparks concern in Michika and Askira Uba LGAs, where at least 170 severe acute malnutrition (SAM) cases with medical complications were recorded across stabilization facilities.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Suspected cholera cases climb to 520

The number of cholera cases continued to increase across Adamawa State during the reporting period, peaking at 520 as of 20 October. This was a 21 per cent increase from the 421 cases recorded in early October. This increase is less than the previous reporting period in which there was more than a 150 per cent jump in two weeks. However, the numerous fatalities and hospitalizations in recent weeks in Numan LGA have raised concern that some cases may be going undetected. At least 20 fatalities have been confirmed in the LGA and 16 others are being treated in the Numan General Hospital. Authorities and health partners are investigating potential links these fatalities and admissions may have to cholera. One new cholera-related fatality was confirmed during the reporting period, bringing the total number of deaths to 23 (a 4.42 case fatality rate). Nine LGAs have been affected by the outbreak: Girei, Lamurde, Yola South, Yola North, Shelleng, Fufore, Gombi, Song and Numan. Ongoing response activities led by the Government and Health and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) partners include active case searching, isolation and treatment in cholera treatment centres (CTCs), chlorination and decontamination of water sources, and trucking potable water. Other activities being intensified in affected and vulnerable areas include the delivery of WASH kits (aqua tabs, chlorines, soap, etc.), risk communication and awareness at household level and management of emergency operation centres. Funding shortfalls continue to affect the level and scale of response coverage. Resources are stretched and insufficient, impacting all response pillars.

Upsurge of malnutrition in Michika and Askira Uba LGAs

A spike in malnutrition cases was reported across nutrition facilities in Michika and Askira Uba LGAs, especially among children. Some 107 SAM cases with medical complications were admitted across stabilization centres in the two LGAs over the past few days, raising the alarm among partners. Cases of acute malnutrition have been on the rise since the onset of the lean season, which has been worsened by the prevalence of measles and diarrhoea. OCHA is following up with the Nutrition Sector and partners to ramp up response across affected communities, including supplementary feeding programmes.