Nigeria Situation Report for Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States No.14 (as of 1 October 2021)

Cholera Outbreak and Rising Cases

4,917 suspected cases in BAY states

199 Deaths in BAY states

35 affected Local Government Areas

3.7% fatality rate

USD $46 million urgently required for emergency food assistance

Food Security Sector (FSS) partners continued to scale-up emergency food assistance across the BAY states in line with the operational strategy to avert catastrophic food insecurity in the region during the lean season. Despite challenging funding shortfalls, FSS partners intensified efforts and operations to reach 2.7 million people with vital food assistance, up from 2.3 million reached in August across the BAY states. The FSS requires $46 million to ensure critical assistance is provided to vulnerable communities for the remainder of the lean season. Partners will be prioritizing emergency food assistance for unreached populations and agricultural and livelihoods support for 1.2 million people. Through the multi-sectoral rapid response mechanism (RRM), some 15,000 people in the previously unreached town of Gubio (Borno State) received two months of food supplies. Additionally, efforts are underway to implement cash and voucher assistance for over 35,000 people in the border town Rann, Borno State, which remains inaccessible by road for several weeks due to flooding.

Partners rollout supplementary feeding programmes and assessment amid worsening malnutrition crisis

Alarming levels of acute malnutrition continue to be recorded across the BAY states, with many nutrition facilities stretched beyond capacity and partners struggling to scale-up response efforts due to funding gaps. The influx of new arrivals from unreached areas continues to increase pressure on already strained nutrition capacities, especially in locations like Bama LGA. Critical nutrition services resumed in northern Yobe (Yunusari, Yusufari and Geidam LGAs) following months of disruption due to insecurity. Nutrition screening and outpatient therapeutic programmes (OTP) were conducted in Damasak (Borno State), prioritizing refugee returnees, while NHF funding enabled the gradual scale-up of nutrition services across Madagali, Michika and Mubi North LGAs of Adamawa State. Targeted supplementary feeding programs were rolled out across BAY states to address moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) cases, while an assessment of over-extended inpatient/stabilization facilities is ongoing. Chronic malnutrition results in weakened immune systems in people, making them more susceptible to otherwise preventable illnesses. This is one of several cascade effects of the food and nutrition crisis hitting BAY states.