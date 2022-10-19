Nigeria Situation Report for Adamawa, Borno and Yobe States No.23 (As of 30 September 2022)

Cholera cases climb to over 7,700 as partners, Government intensify response

For the second consecutive year, Borno, Adamawa and Yobe (BAY) states have been hit by a severe cholera outbreak. Over 7,700 cases of acute watery diarrhoea (AWD)/cholera and at least 324 deaths were confirmed in the three states as of 13 October. Outbreaks have been declared in all three states. Humanitarian partners and State Governments are concerned that the situation could further deteriorate for thousands of people over the coming weeks.

During this year’s rainy season, flash floods, triggered by heavy rainfalls, have contributed to the contamination of water sources across several local government areas (LGAs), leading to increases in waterborne diseases, including – but not limited to – AWD/cholera. At many locations, overcrowding in camps, camp-like settings, or host communities, coupled with poor sanitation and hygiene practices, have fuelled the spread of AWD/cholera across the three states. These latest AWD/cholera outbreaks are occurring at a time when the north-east region is facing other disease outbreaks, including measles and malaria, while simultaneously witnessing record levels of food insecurity and malnutrition.

Humanitarian partners continue to work with the affected state Governments to respond to this multifaceted emergency.

Health and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) activities include active cholera case search, testing and treatment of suspected cases, chlorination of water sources, and risk communication through awareness programmes across either affected or at-risk locations, among others.

Funding is urgently needed to scale-up the cholera response, especially for the procurement of drugs and establishment of cholera treatment facilities in hotspot locations.

Over half a million people affected by flooding across the BAY states

Throughout north-east Nigeria, the 2022 rainy season has wreaked havoc among vulnerable communities, leading to the loss of lives, destroying shelters and livelihoods, and contaminating water sources. Based on state-level assessments, since July more than 513,000 people have been directly affected by the flooding triggered by heavy rains, including an estimated 222,000 in Borno, 160,000 in Yobe and 131,000 in Adamawa (source: respective State Emergency Management Agencies). Over 100 people have died.

The contamination of water sources has increased the risk of waterborne disease in the BAY region which is already facing a severe cholera outbreak. In many internally displaced persons (IDPs) camps, shelters have been submerged or have collapsed under the intense pressure of the heavy rains. Many schools have been closed either due to the flooding or because they are occupied by affected communities as shelters.

In Rann and Damasak, Borno State, where displaced families and host community members are in urgent need of integrated support, especially shelter, food, and non-food items (NFIs), the floods have completely cut off road access to the towns, making the transport of aid workers or supplies possible only by helicopter. State Governments and humanitarian partners have been responding to critical needs, but more resources are required to meet the overwhelming needs.