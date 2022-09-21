Nigeria Situation Report for Adamawa, Borno and Yobe States No.22 (As of 31 August 2022)

Current developments affecting the humanitarian response BAY states As of 31 August 2022

Outbreak of acute watery diarrhea/cholera affects BAY states with over 60 fatalities

For the second consecutive year, Borno, Adamawa and Yobe (BAY) states, north-east Nigeria, have been affected by outbreaks of Cholera, with over 1,500 suspected cases and 64 fatalities recorded as of end of August. Some 17 local government areas (LGAs) across the three states are reporting cases that are largely attributed to the widespread contamination of water sources by flooding as the rainy season enters its peak. Yobe State, where over 60,000 people have been severely affected by flooding, is currently the most affected with 36 fatalities and over 900 suspected cases. Adamawa and Yobe states have officially confirmed the outbreak of cholera (Borno has since declared an outbreak). Partners led by Health and WASH sectors are working with government lead agencies to ensure prevention, containment and case management. Case management, risk communication and chlorination of water sources are ongoing across affected and vulnerable locations. Funding is urgently needed to scale-up the response, especially for the procurement of drugs and establishment of cholera treatment facilities in hotspot locations. Without immediate funding, the situation could deteriorate sharply, especially as the Government has warned of further flooding in the coming weeks.

More than 370,000 children face grave risks as SAM cases with complications overwhelm stabilization facilities

Nutrition partners have raised concerns over the worsening acute malnutrition crisis, particularly across 17 LGAs in Borno (8) and Yobe (9) states. In these LGAs the number of complicated severe acute malnutrition (SAM) cases being admitted to treatment facilities has risen by over 30 per cent, compared to the same period (January to July) in 2021. In densely populated locations like Maiduguri and Bama LGAs, the number of SAM cases with medical complications is four times higher than the same period last year. With the lean season underway and up to 4.1 million people projected to face acute food shortages, the malnutrition situation is quickly deteriorating, raising fears of preventable deaths particularly in unreached locations. Some 370,000 under-five children are facing a high risk of mortality. 5,000 children may likely die during the peak of the lean season (through September/October) without immediate funding to rapidly scale-up critical nutrition services. Resource mobilization efforts are being expedited including through the Nigeria Humanitarian Fund as well as through the Central Emergency Relief Fund (CERF).

Borno Government commences relocation of over 11,000 IDP households from Maiduguri camps

The Borno State Government (BSG) in late July/early August commenced the relocation of internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Dalori 1, Dalori 2, Gubio Road and Muna El-Badawi camps in Maiduguri, as part of plans to close all official camp facilities in the state capital. Food, non-food items (NFIs) and cash assistance of 100,000 Naira per household were provided to IDPs as part of return packages, although there were several reports of IDPs receiving only half of the payment and only being entitled to claim the balance when they arrive in the return/resettlement locations designated by the BSG. Although the BSG announced the closure of all the four camps, IDPs were still present in Muna El-Badawi and Gubio Road camps as of end of August. The BSG also reportedly commenced the profiling of some large informal camps in the capital for possible closure. OCHA is leading engagements with the BSG lead agencies to ensure a principled approach to relocations/resettlement that will guarantee civilian safety, dignity and continued access to critical services and assistance. Concerns remains with regards to protection, access to basic services and livelihoods opportunities of those affected by camp closures.

Abducted aid worker regains freedom as armed group kills and abducts dozens of farmers and commuters across LGAs

Members of non-state armed group (NSAG) escalated attacks targeting civilian locations, especially farming communities and commuter vehicles carrying food and other vital supplies along major highways in August. Across the outskirts of Mafa, Gwoza, Bama and Jere LGAs, more than 15 civilians – mostly IDPs – were abducted in farming areas while cultivating food crops to mitigate the harsh impacts of acute food shortages during the ongoing lean season. Seven IDPs were also killed by the explosion of an improvised explosive device in Bama LGA while collecting scrap metals. NSAGs set up multiple illegal vehicle checkpoints along major highways especially the Maiduguri-Gajiram highway where 10 civilian commuters, including one individual associated with the aid community, were abducted. On 31 August, NGO staff member who was abducted by NSAGs in late July in Monguno LGA regained freedom. Deadly armed clashes were also recorded across Ngala and Monguno LGA in August, with one IDP killed and several others wounded in crossfires.