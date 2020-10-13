Nigeria
Nigeria Situation Report, 13 October 2020
HIGHLIGHTS
- The number of people in need of urgent assistance in north-east Nigeria rose from 7.9 million at the beginning of 2020 to 10.6 million since the onset of COVID-19
- As many as 4.3 million people may become food insecure, up from pre-COVID-19 figures of 3.7 million
- Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states have recorded COVID-19 cases, including in IDP camps. Borno is among the worst affected states in Nigeria. COVID-19 is deepening humanitarian needs
- In light of COVID-19, humanitarians have adapted the response, setting up hand washing stations and quarantine shelters and introduced physical distancing during distributions
- Aid workers reached 5.2 million people in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states with life-saving assistance in 2019
