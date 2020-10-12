Nigeria Situation Report, 12 October 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

The number of people in need of urgent assistance in north-east Nigeria rose from 7.9 million at the beginning of 2020 to 10.6 million since the onset of COVID-19

As many as 4.3 million people may become food insecure, up from pre-COVID-19 figures of 3.7 million Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states have recorded COVID-19 cases, including in IDP camps. Borno is among the worst affected states in Nigeria. COVID-19 is deepening humanitarian needs

In light of COVID-19, humanitarians have adapted the response, setting up hand washing stations and quarantine shelters and introduced physical distancing during distributions

Aid workers reached 5.2 million people in Borno,

Adamawa and Yobe states with life-saving assistance in 2019