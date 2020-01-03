Nigeria situation: At-a-Glance (November 2019)

CORE UNHCR INTERVENTIONS IN NIGERIA

UNHCR Nigeria strategy is based on the premise that the government of Nigeria assumes the primary responsibility to provide protection and assistance to persons of concern. By applying a community-based approach, UNHCR furthermore seeks to contribute to an enabling environment to all persons of concern to fully access their rights, without discrimination, in accordance with the principles of international law, including International Humanitarian, Human Rights and Refugee Law.

The general situation in North-East Nigeria remains largely volatile. Incidents of attacks against Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in several Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe (BAY) States in North-East Nigeria continue to cause displacement and casualties among civilians and persons of concern to UNHCR. UNHCR maintain presence in camps and Local Government Areas in the BAY States for the purpose of monitoring the protection environment, identifying human rights violations and other protection risks and incidents for appropriate response.

UNHCR and partners have reached over 304,921 IDPs, returnees and host community affected by the crisis with services such as non-food items including sanitary materials for vulnerable women, shelter, livelihood, registration, access to justice and documentation as well other forms of protection assistance including sensitization and awareness.

In line with the Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework and the Global Compact on Refugees, UNHCR is working closely with the Government of Nigeria (GoN) to ensure that refugees are included in the communities from the very beginning of their arrival in Nigeria.

When refugees gain access to education, health services and labour markets, they live better, build their skills and become self-reliant, contributing to local economies and contribute to the development of the communities hosting them. The GoN allows refugees to benefit from national services (Health and Education) and is seeking to improve refugee integration into national development plans. Meanwhile UNHCR is administering a community focused response and assistance to ensure that host communities and refugees jointly benefit from available assistance and co-exist peacefully.

Beginning in October 2017, UNHCR and the GoN have registered over 50,163 Cameroonian refugees in the Southern Nigeria States of Akwa-Ibom, Benue, Cross River (CRS), Rivers and Taraba. UNHCR has set up four settlement sites where refugees live and share the same space, resources and facilities with host communities in Cross River (Adagom, Adagom-3 and Ukende) and Benue (Ikyogen). Some 52 percent of Cameroonian refugees live outside the settlements essentially struggling to fend for themselves. Some of these refugees have to pay rents, while others are hosted by benevolent individuals.