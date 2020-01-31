Nigeria situation: At-a-Glance (January 2020)

CORE UNHCR INTERVENTIONS IN NIGERIA

UNHCR Nigeria strategy is based on the premise that the government of Nigeria assumes the primary responsibility to provide protection and assistance to persons of concern. By applying a community-based approach, UNHCR furthermore seeks to contribute to an enabling environment to all persons of concern to fully access their rights, without discrimination, in accordance with the principles of international law, including International Humanitarian, Human Rights and Refugee Law.

The general security situation in North-East Nigeria remains largely volatile. Incidents of attacks against civilians and military forces in Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe (BAY) States in North-East Nigeria continue to cause displacement and casualties among persons of concern to UNHCR including Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and returnees. This month, prolonged and complex attacks on major towns have forced humanitarian agencies to withdraw humanitarian programmes and staff temporarily. Furthermore, instances of deliberate attacks targeting humanitarian workers and damaging UN facilities in LGAs were recorded, prompting the decry of humanitarian Coordinator and Donors. Nonetheless, UNHCR continues to maintain a presence in camps and Local Government Areas in the BAY States to monitor the protection environment, identifying human rights violations and other protection risks and incidents for an appropriate response, including advocacy. UNHCR and partners have reached over 160,059 IDPs, returnees and host community affected by the crisis with protection services including non-food items including sanitary materials for vulnerable women, shelter, livelihood, registration, access to justice and documentation, sensitization and awareness. In line with Global Compact on Refugees, UNHCR is working closely with the Government of Nigeria (GoN) to ensure that refugees are included in the communities from the very beginning of their arrival in Nigeria. When refugees have access to education, health services and labour markets, they live better, build their skills and become self-reliant, contributing to local economies and contribute to the development of the communities hosting them.

The GoN allows refugees to benefit from national services (Health and Education) and is seeking to improve refugee integration into national development plans. Meanwhile UNHCR is administering a community focused response and assistance to ensure that host communities and refugees jointly benefit from available assistance and co-exist peacefully. Since October 2017, UNHCR and the GoN have registered over 51,864 Cameroonian refugees in the Southern Nigeria States of Akwa-Ibom, Benue, Cross River (CRS), Rivers and Taraba. UNHCR has set up four settlement sites where refugees live and share the same space, resources and facilities with host communities in Cross River (Adagom, Adagom-3 and Ukende) and Benue (Ikyogen). Some 51% percent of Cameroonian refugees live outside the settlements.