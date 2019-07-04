04 Jul 2019

Nigeria: Shelter/CCCM(DMS) - Monthly Factsheet - May 2019

from International Organization for Migration, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, CCCM Cluster, Shelter Cluster
2019 Response Highlights

  • 18,621 households have received emergency shelter solutions while 2,011 households received reinforced/transitional shelter solutions.

  • 21,871 households reached through improved, basic and complimentary NFI Kits

  • 55,180 eligible individuals biometrically registered since January 2019.

  • 1,500 households reached through Cash/Voucher for Shelter support

May 2019 Overview:

The number of arrivals reported for the month of May stands at 33, 897 about 20,338 more than what was reported last month (April). The highest number of arrivals (10,247 INDs) was reproted in Damboa LGA in Borno due to recent military operations. LGAs with more than 1,000 arrivals include Akira Uba (9,675), and Maiduguri (2,360) in Borno state as well as Madagali (1,141) and Yola south (1,016) in Adamawa State. Borno state recorded a total of 26,952 while Adamawa state had a total arrival of 6,945. There were 2,055 international arrivals from Camerron, Niger and Chad. 7,052 departures were recorded. Madagali LGA in Adamawa and Askira Uba in Borno States recorded highest number of depatures. There were 2 departures from Bama LGA in Borno to Cameroon for economic reason.

