Nigeria: Shelter/CCCM(DMS) - Monthly Factsheet - May 2018

2018 Response Highlights

10,828 households have received emergency shelters solution while 4,124 households received reinforced/transitional shelters solutions.

27,101 households reached through improved, basic and complimentary NFI Kits including core relief items.

320,532 individuals have been biometrically registered since January 2018

675 households have been reached through Cash/Voucher for Shelter /Rental support while 500 households with Cash/Voucher for NFI.

May 2018 Overview:

As of May 2018, 1,881,198 IDPs remain displaced in 272 IDP camps and 2,083 host community locations across Northeast Nigeria (DTM Rd XXII). The main trigger of these large-scale IDP movements are ongoing security operations, poor living conditions and voluntary relocation into sites and host communities with 21,207 arrivals and 2,598 departures recorded in May alone (DTM ETT May 2018). The highest arrivals were recorded in Bama (3,461), Ngala (3,384), Gwoza (3,047), Dikwa (1,480) and Biu (1,266) LGAs. The highest departures were recorded in Adamawa State in Madagali (537), Mubi North (245) and Askira-Uba (142) LGAs.

Challenges:

As the rainy and storm season has started, the sector biggest challenges in camp management is to facilitate the relocation of affected population from flood prone camps to safe and secure lands. However, the sector continues to monitor the establishment and operations of the various receptions centers and their management. In shelter and NFI, the needs of vulnerable population in terms of shelters and houses have been damaged or destroyed by extreme weather. Also, proper prepositioning is one challenges currently faced by the sector partners as most of the highly vulnerable locations are inaccessible during rainy season. The sector has identified 83 IDP camps (out of the 272 camps in the north-east) hosting 490,000 IDPs as prone to flooding, with an additional 191 IDPs locations in host communities efforts made by the sector in terms of providing this evidence-base.

The sector still faces the challenges of providing access to critical facilities in camps. Although, fire risk is minimized during the rainy season yet there is still need to enforce proper site planning especially in congested camps to avoid increased risk of fire outbreak. Partners response to reducing congestion tjhrough site planning is hindered by lack to secured land to expand shelter construction in camps. In the past month, 34 spontaneous camps hosting over 1,000 households out of the total 272 camps in the Northeast, have been identified as being highly congested. Their reorganization requires 650 hectares of land which is either lacking or insecure. The sector partners also need to widen camp management activities to enhance information gathering/monitoring on needs, and sensitization on fire risk, flood risk and Disaste