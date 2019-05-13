Nigeria: Shelter/CCCM(DMS) - Monthly Factsheet - March 2019

2019 Response Highlights

27,434 eligible individuals biometrically registered since January 2019.

1,500 households reached through Cash/Voucher for Shelter support.

12,219 households reached through improved, basic and complimentary NFI kits.

8,211 households have received emergency shelter solutions while 1,639 households received reinforced/transitional shelter solutions.

September 2018 Overview

The month of March saw a slight increase in the movement of internally displaced population from the previous month of February with increased hostilities and attacks being the largest driver. The sector through its partners continued to scale up the response to deliver Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) as well as shelter and non-food items (NFIs) assistance to meet the immediate and long-term needs of the displaced population including new arrivals. 2,923 households benefited from emergency shelter solutions which included construction of emergency shelters and distribution of emergency shelter kits, bringing the total assisted since beginning of the year to 8,211 households. 250 households benefited from housing repairs and improvement interventions making 1,490 households assisted so far in 2019. Transitional shelter solutions have been provided to 150 households this far. To complement the provision of shelter solutions, 2,864 households received NFIs.