19 Aug 2019

Nigeria: Shelter/CCCM(DMS) - Monthly Factsheet - June 2019

Report
from International Organization for Migration, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, CCCM Cluster, Shelter Cluster
Published on 30 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (753.17 KB)

2019 Response Highlights

  • 22,612 households have received emergency shelter solutions while 4,385 households received reinforced/transitional shelter solutions.

  • 23,346 households reached through improved, basic and complimentary NFI kits.

  • 76,031 eligible individuals biometrically registered since January 2019.

  • 1,500 households reached through Cash/Voucher for Shelter support.

June 2019 Overview:

The month of June saw continued population movements across Borno and Adamawa states with a total 10,153 new arrivals, almost thirty percent less compared to those recorded in May, and 3,753 departures being recorded across various tracking locations. The highest number of arrivals were recorded in Borno State: Askira/Uba LGA (1,305 individuals) and Bama LGA (1,149) of which 75 percent went to GSSS camp and the rest to Banki camp. Other LGAs that recorded arrivals were Madagali (897) in Adamawa State and Gwoza (869), Damboa (737) and Ngala (730) in Borno State. These arrivals included people from neighbouring countries of Cameroon (1,261 individuals), Republic of Niger (278) and Chad (21). Additionally, 28 individuals were registered as departing to the Republic of Niger.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb da un paso más hacia el multilingüismo

Los visitantes recientes del sitio móvil de ReliefWeb habrán notado que contamos con una nueva herramienta… En la esquina superior derecha del sitio ahora está disponible un selector de idiomas.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.