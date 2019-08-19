Nigeria: Shelter/CCCM(DMS) - Monthly Factsheet - June 2019

2019 Response Highlights

22,612 households have received emergency shelter solutions while 4,385 households received reinforced/transitional shelter solutions.

23,346 households reached through improved, basic and complimentary NFI kits.

76,031 eligible individuals biometrically registered since January 2019.

1,500 households reached through Cash/Voucher for Shelter support.

June 2019 Overview:

The month of June saw continued population movements across Borno and Adamawa states with a total 10,153 new arrivals, almost thirty percent less compared to those recorded in May, and 3,753 departures being recorded across various tracking locations. The highest number of arrivals were recorded in Borno State: Askira/Uba LGA (1,305 individuals) and Bama LGA (1,149) of which 75 percent went to GSSS camp and the rest to Banki camp. Other LGAs that recorded arrivals were Madagali (897) in Adamawa State and Gwoza (869), Damboa (737) and Ngala (730) in Borno State. These arrivals included people from neighbouring countries of Cameroon (1,261 individuals), Republic of Niger (278) and Chad (21). Additionally, 28 individuals were registered as departing to the Republic of Niger.