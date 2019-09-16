Nigeria: Shelter/CCCM(DMS) - Monthly Factsheet - July 2019

2019 Response Highlights

27,414 households have received emergency shelter solutions while 11,513 households received reinforced/transitional shelter solutions.

26,308 households reached through improved, basic and complimentary NFI kits.

87,786 eligible individuals biometrically registered since January 2019.

1,500 households reached through Cash/Voucher for Shelter support.

July 2019 Overview:

The month of July saw continued population movements across Borno and Adamawa states with a total 8,421 arrivals and 2,844 departures being recorded across various tracking locations in Borno and Adamawa states with the highest arrivals being recorded in Ngala LGA (1,997 individuals), all of whom went to Arabic village camp. Other LGAs that recorded arrivals include Gwoza (812),

Bama (748), Askira / Uba (649), Damboa (638), Madagali (385), Biu (342) and Monguno (315). These arrivals included some from neighbouring countries of Cameroon (1,782 individuals), Republic of Niger (208) and Chad (183).