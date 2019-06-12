Nigeria: Shelter/CCCM(DMS) - Monthly Factsheet - April 2019

2019 Response Highlights

11,077 households have received emergency shelter solutions while 1,902 households received reinforced/transitional shelter solutions.

16,888 households reached through improved, basic and complimentary NFI Kits

50,819 eligible individuals biometrically registered since January 2019.

1,500 households reached through Cash/Voucher for Shelter support.

April 2019 Overview:

The number of arrivals reported for the month of April stands at 13,559 Ind ividuals. The highest number of arrivals in April was recorded in DemSa LGA (2,205 ind) in Adamawa, with over 1, 636 arrivals in Kpasham camp alone d ue to conflict/attack from Numan. Bama LGA recorded higher number of arr ivals (1,362 ind), 890 of which arrived into Bama camps (Banki and GSSSS) fr om outside Nigeria (Cameroon, Chad, and R. Niger). Jere recorded 1,176 arr ivals with about 1,030 arrivals in Madinatu camp alone, due to conflict/attac ks in Kukawa, Kala Balge and Marte. About 2,128 arrivals into the country wa s reported from Cameroon, Niger, and Chad. About 3,398 departures in April, most departures (472 ind) went to Wayam in Numan LGA due to improved se curity from Dong and Gamadio in Demsa and Numan respectively. Other LGA departures include 153 ind from Girei to Madagali and 104 to Michika in Ada mawa.