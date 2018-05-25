Nigeria: Shelter/CCCM(DMS) - Monthly Factsheet - April 2018

As of April 2018, 1,881,198 IDPs remain displaced in 272 IDP camps and 2,083 host community locations across Northeast Nigeria (DTM Rd XXII). The main trigger of these large-scale IDP movements are ongoing security operations, poor living conditions and voluntary relocation into sites and host communities, with over 19,000 arrivals and 600 departures recorded in April alone (DTM ETT April 2018). Gwoza received the highest number of arrivals with 3,566 individuals, followed by Bama (2,853 individuals), Ngala (2,360), Damboa (952), Jere (936) and Dikwa (773). The sector response strategy to these spontaneous movements is to continue information gathering on needs as well as resource mobilization to ensure that continuous support is being provided in response to new arrivals.