25 May 2018

Nigeria: Shelter/CCCM(DMS) - Monthly Factsheet - April 2018

Report
from International Organization for Migration, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, CCCM Cluster, Shelter Cluster
Published on 30 Apr 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.13 MB)

As of April 2018, 1,881,198 IDPs remain displaced in 272 IDP camps and 2,083 host community locations across Northeast Nigeria (DTM Rd XXII). The main trigger of these large-scale IDP movements are ongoing security operations, poor living conditions and voluntary relocation into sites and host communities, with over 19,000 arrivals and 600 departures recorded in April alone (DTM ETT April 2018). Gwoza received the highest number of arrivals with 3,566 individuals, followed by Bama (2,853 individuals), Ngala (2,360), Damboa (952), Jere (936) and Dikwa (773). The sector response strategy to these spontaneous movements is to continue information gathering on needs as well as resource mobilization to ensure that continuous support is being provided in response to new arrivals.

International Organization for Migration:

Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.