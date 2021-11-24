Nigeria: Shelter DMS/CCCM Sector Monitoring Dashboard: October 2021 - Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM)

In the reporting month, a series of site improvement activities such as clearing of drainages, environmental waste management, rehabilitation of fire stations, rapid assessment of camp facilities and structures to ascertain the gaps, and further advocate for repairs and interventions was carried out in camps and camp-likes settings benefitting from CCCM interventions across Borno state.

As part of the exercise of AAP in camps and camp-like settings. CCCM partners carried out a series of campaigns and hygiene promotions in camps that encouraged the participation of the community at large with over 25,000 camp residents to have been reached. As sensitization on fire outbreaks is ongoing, women, girls, and boys are carried along by distributing flyers, various grouped FGD, and use a method of a rally with boys within the camp to spread more messages and encourage more participation by the displaced population.

Measures taken to ensure proper community engagement includes monthly meeting with the on-site committees, engaging the community in general camp sanitation, campaign awareness, and sensitizations of the hazard and impact of fire outbreaks which is largely because of cooking.

Reception management in some of the locations like Dikwa, Ngala, and Monguno have been in good shape as compared to Bama, Banki, and Pulka that have already congested camps as well as lack of appropriate land to ensure proper decongestion of these reception centres. The CCCM, Shelter, and NFI sector was able to have identified land and gotten it approved to be used for decongestion in Bama and Pulka among the priority location marked with high congestion levels.