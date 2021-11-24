Nigeria: Shelter DMS/CCCM Sector Monitoring Dashboard: January - October 2021 - Shelter-NFI overall humanitarian response

Collectively, the sector and its partners continue to provide life-saving and life-sustaining assistance in a flexible and targeted approach while adhering to appropriate standards of humanitarian support. In the reporting month of October 2021, 6,132 HH benefitted from NFI support, 871 HH were reached with emergency shelter solution while 737 HH benefitted from transitional shelter solution. Reaching a cumulative of 459,155 individuals of 91,831 households to date.

Ongoing 20 partitioned communal shelter solution to cater for 500 HH was opted for in Bama to provide shelter for vulnerable displaced families living in the open.