Nigeria: Shelter DMS/CCCM Quarterly Factsheet, July - September 2021

2021 Response highlights

  • 3,007 households benefitted from emergency, reinforced and transitional shelter solutions.

  • 7,350 households received improved, basic and complimentary NFI kits in kind.

  • 20,143 eligible households were manually registered from January till date

  • 1,599 households were reached through cash/voucher for NFI.

Overview

The reporting period saw a continued displacement of persons from the BAY states. A total of 41,361 individuals (ind), with Bama LGA (9,578 ind), Hong LGA (4,818 ind), Askira/Uba LGA (2,296 ind) and Gombi LGA (1,704 ind) recording the highest number of arrivals. Additionally, major Departures were also recorded in Hong (4,056 ind), Gombi (2,046 ind), Askira/Uba (937 ind), Madagali (861 ind), Maiha (681 ind), Lamurde (635 ind) , Mubi North (537 ind), Song (478 ind), Michika (400 ind) and Fufore (256 ind) LGA.

During this period an inter-sector camp closure training was conducted and co- facilitated by the CCCM, shelter and NFI sector for both humanitarians and government officials. Additionally Sector’s capacity task force team carried out training on returns/relocation exercises which Borno government have committed to. 34 participants from 14 government ministries attended the training.

