Nigeria: Shelter DMS/CCCM Quarterly Factsheet, January - March 2021

2021 Response highlights

- 36,460 individuals benefitted from emergency, reinforced and transitional shelter solutions.

- 22,390 individuals received improved, basic and complimentary NFI kits.

- 69,547 eligible individuals were registered from January till date

- 100 households were reached through cash/voucher for NFI.

Overview

The reporting period saw a continued displacement of persons from the BAY states. A total of 33,614 individuals (ind), with Gwoza (5,688 ind) and Dikwa (3,901 ind) LGAs recording the highest number of arrivals. Additionally, major arrivals were recorded in Askira/Uba (3,749 ind), Monguno (2,416 ind), Bama (2,165 ind), Michika (1,891 ind), Biu (1,472 ind), Mubi North (1,468 ind) , Mobbar (1,161 ind), Gombi (1,135 ind), Mubi South (1,009 ind) and Girei (1,001 ind) LGA. The sector partners provided emergency shelter solutions and non-food items (NFI) to 12,270 households (HH).