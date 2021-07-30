Nigeria: Shelter DMS/CCCM Quarterly Factsheet, April - June 2021

2021 Response highlights

28,533 households benefitted from emergency, reinforced and transitional shelter solutions.

26,202 households received improved, basic and complimentary NFI kits in kind.

17,567 eligible households were manually registered from January till date

600 households were reached through cash/voucher for NFI.

Overview

The reporting period saw a continued displacement of persons from the BAY states. A total of 16,716 individuals (ind), with Askira/Uba (1,715 ind), Gombi (1,634 ind), Hong (1,074 ind) and Michika (1,074 ind) LGAs recording the highest number of arrivals. Additionally, major arrivals were also recorded in Lamurde (899 ind), Girei (795 ind), Mubi South (715 ind), Mubi North (713 ind), Bama (577 ind), Mobbar (492 ind) , Maiha (481 ind), Song (440 ind), Demsa (390 ind) and Yola South (321 ind) LGA. The sector partners provided emergency shelter solutions and non-food items (NFI) to 12,270 households (HH) while camp management continued in 184 camps