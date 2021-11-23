Nigeria: Shelter DMS/CCCM Monthly Factsheet - September 2021

The reporting month of September 2021 experienced an increase in movement 12,336 Individuals (IND) as compared to August 7,520 IND resulting from decreased security situation in the Northeast Nigeria. The sector recorded arrivals 10,285 IND and Departures 2,051 IND of the population across BAY State in September 2021. The highest arrival was into Bama LGA with 6,441 IND and Gwoza LGA recorded the second highest number of arrivals with 610 IND.

During the reporting period, Sector’s capacity task force team carried out training on returns/relocation exercise which Borno government have committed to. 34 participants from 14 government ministries attended the training. In Adamawa, CCCM partners upscaled the camp management support and coordinated humanitarian response. The identified needs by the CCCM partners in Michika and Mubi LGA is mainly linked to the limited partner presences on the ground.

Within the reporting period, fewer rains were recorded. The need for shelter rehabilitation, repair kits, NFI and lose items were raised by the CCCM partners in camps across BAY state. Shelter sector partners in collaboration with CCCM agencies have identified and profiled beneficiaries across BAY state with the likes of Maiduguri and Jere in Borno, and Mubi, Michika and Yola in Adamawa having recorded high shelter and NFI needs with shelter kits, blankets, mats and Mosquito nets reported to be the most needed NFIs by the IDPs.