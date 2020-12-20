Nigeria: Shelter DMS/CCCM Monthly Factsheet - September 2020

2020 Response highlights

176,600 individuals have received emergency shelter solutions while 44,675 individuals received reinforced/transitional shelter solutions.

169,535 individuals received improved, basic and complimentary NFl kits.

47,293 eligible individuals were biometrically registered from January till date.

3,185 individuals were reached through cash/voucher for NFl.

Month overview

The sector in the reporting month of September continued to emphasize and advocate for the progress of the decongestion process at LGA level through the decongestion strategy (at 90% completion) which is on the verge of deploying operational partners for implementation. Top priority locations such as Dikwa, Ngala and Bama (Banki) are to be prioritized for decongestion, especially now that government has given its approval to use identified land in Dikwa and Bama (Banki) for the decongestion related purpose. As steps to improve the delivery of CCCM activities in sites, sector partners throughout the reporting month September ensured thorough sensitization and campaign awareness in camps and camp-like setting relating from COVID 19 awareness, personal and environmental hygiene campaign, general sanitations on site, creation of water pathways and weekly routine infrastructural assessment of site facilities to dictate gaps and basic need of the camp population at large. A total of 4,658 arrivals and 1,602 departures were recorded across Borno, Adamawa and Yobe (BAY) state. Arrivals of over 150 individuals were recorded in Mobbar (1,015), Bama (486), Ngala (427), Gwoza (365), Gubio (291), Gombi (202), Mubi North (173), Hong (171) and Monguno (151). 44% of the arrival was voluntary, 26% was due to poor living conditions, 25% was due to the ongoing conflict, 4% was due to improved security and 1% was due to fear of attack.