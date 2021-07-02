Nigeria: Shelter DMS/CCCM Monthly Factsheet - May 2021

The reporting month of May experienced a decrease in movement as compared to April resulting from the relative stability in the security situation in the North East Nigeria. A total of 7,814 Individuals (IND) movement (Arrivals 5,350 IND and Departures 2,464 IND) of the population across BAY State was recorded. The highest arrival was into Askira/Uba in Borno State with 883 IND, a majority of whom ended up in Ngohi Ward. Lamurde LGA recorded the second highest number of arrivals with 505 IND.

Shelter was among the top priority need in camps, camps like setting and host community across Borno,

Adamawa, and Yobe States. According to the site tracker and DTM data, 352,856 HH are in dire need of shelter and NFI assistance mainly due to inadequate shelter conditions, overcrowding, and economic hardship. Those particularly in need of shelter and NFI assistance includes Internally displaced persons (newly displaced and protracted), returnees, and vulnerable host community hosting IDPs. IDPs who are newly displaced require urgent emergency shelter solutions while IDPs living in protracted situations and returnees need durable shelter solutions to improve their living condition and physical conditions against the harsh weather.

In addition, according to the May DTM Round 36 and site tracker report that 526,723 of households lack basic NFIs. The priority NFI needs reported by the affected people are Blankets, mats and mosquito nets. The main reported shelter issues were shelters partially damaged or completely damaged.