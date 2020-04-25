Nigeria: Shelter DMS/CCCM Monthly Factsheet - March 2020

2020 Response highlight

63,945 households have received emergency shelter solutions while 2,646 households received reinforced/transitional shelter solutions.

37,600 households received improved, basic and complimentary NFI kits.

17,883 eligible individuals were biometrically registered from January till date

None was reached through cash/voucher for shelter support.

Month overview

The reporting month of March experienced a two-phase of response in camps and camps-like settings. The first phase saw great efforts on daily CCCM activities being prioritized. These activities included enhancing coordination for effectiveness and accountability through meeting facilitation and referrals, monitoring of protection and assistance gaps, site identification, community engagement and participation through empowering camp committees, camp leaders (Bulamas) and women committees to take leadership in mobilizing the community to undertake camp daily activities. These activities include general sanitation, repairs or minor rehabilitation of camp infrastructure, conducting community-based meetings, organize focus group discussions (FGDs), mobilizing the community to get feedback from the complaints and feedback mechanisms. The second phase was characterized with awareness creation and sensitization on COVID-19 preparedness, prevention and response by coordinating with community leaders, volunteers from health and WASH sector partners to ensure proper and accurate information on handwashing, support with crowd control during distributions to ensure physical distancing is adhered to and continuation with referrals.

Shelter and NFI partners continued to actively respond to the needs of the newly displaced population as well as to protracted displacement in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe (BAY) states. During this month, the many fire outbreaks in camps/camp-like settings were extensive, and the demand for shelter and NFI remained high.