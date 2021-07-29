Nigeria: Shelter DMS/CCCM Monthly Factsheet - June 2021

Month overview

The reporting month of June experienced an increase in movement as compared to May resulting from the instability in the security situation in the North East Nigeria. The sector recorded 8,248 (IND) movement (Arrivals 5,220 IND and Departures 3,028 IND) of the population across BAY State. The highest arrival was into Askira/Uba in Borno State with 633 IND, Bama LGA recorded the second highest number of arrivals with 559 IND.

The CCCM Sector responses have aimed to continue and improve the provision of humanitarian assistance through the facilitation of coordinated response to the IDPs, both in camps and host communities. In the reporting period of June, the sector continued to ensure that site facilitation was maintained to the IDPs in camps with dedicated site facilitation and improved referral to specialized services.

In June 2021, shelter damage increased by 16% because of either exceeding its lifespan (emergency/transitional shelters) or as a result of the effects of heavy storms recorded within the reporting period.

Congestion continues to pose protection risks in camps and camp-like settings, affecting privacy and space for dignified living conditions. The sector and its partners are currently responding to the urgent needs caused by the harsh weather conditions, with 61% of shelter solutions being committed to damaged shelters in Jere and MMC.