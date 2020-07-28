Nigeria: Shelter DMS/CCCM Monthly Factsheet - June 2020

Month overview

The reporting month of June, saw movement of 8,581 persons of which 6,680 were arrivals and 1,901 were departures. Preventive measures against the COVID-19 pandemic is a top priority particularly focusing on the highly congested camps to promote physical and safe distancing, and to help improve on camp planning and decongesting the camps. This will also reduce the impact of natural or man-made disasters such as fire outbreaks and floods. Acknowledging the current destructive effects of rains and windstorms experienced in BAY states, the sector has developed a flood response strategy, accompanied with a contingency plan and projected analysis on flooding and the effects. The sector has also established a response tracking and reporting mechanism which will incorporate sector and partner’s intervention and this will be released on bi-weekly basis. Within the reporting period, 3,965 shelters and 36 latrines were damaged, affecting 9,061 IDPs in 65 camps in BAY states.

During the reporting period, sector’s discussions focused on the construction of quarantine facilities across Borno and Adamawa states to decrease the risk of the spread of COVID 19 in overcrowded camps and host communities. The decongestion strategy was discussed with the Borno state government and the immediate implementation plans were proposed. This would include the formulation of a state-led technical committee to provide strategic direction, Localization of the decongestion strategy, Integration into local community and decongestion approach for urban and Peri-urban areas. The state government also gave directives on the construction of transitional shelters Maiduguri, Jere and Konduga, immediate expansion of security perimeters in Monguno, Bama, Pulka and Dikwa and the utilization of the Gubio land.