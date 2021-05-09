Nigeria

Nigeria: Shelter DMS/CCCM Monthly Factsheet - January 2021

January 2021 response highlights

  • 19,270 individuals received emergency shelter solutions while 1,450 individuals received reinforced/transitional shelter solutions.
  • 2,115 Individuals received improved, basic and complimentary NFI kits.
  • 8,210 individuals were registration in January
  • 500 individuals were reached through cash/voucher for NFI.
