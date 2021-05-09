Nigeria
Nigeria: Shelter DMS/CCCM Monthly Factsheet - January 2021
January 2021 response highlights
- 19,270 individuals received emergency shelter solutions while 1,450 individuals received reinforced/transitional shelter solutions.
- 2,115 Individuals received improved, basic and complimentary NFI kits.
- 8,210 individuals were registration in January
- 500 individuals were reached through cash/voucher for NFI.
