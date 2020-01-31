Nigeria: Shelter DMS/CCCM Monthly Factsheet - January 2020

2020 Response highlights

3,801 households have received emergency shelter solutions while 938 households received reinforced/transitional shelter solutions.

717 households received improved, basic and complimentary NFI kits.

7,518 eligible individuals biometrically registered in January 2020.

None was reached through cash/voucher for shelter support in January 2020.

Overview for the month

The month of January recorded a high rate of influx of the displaced population which began in late December 2019 and totaled at 10,068 individuals. Ngala recorded the highest arrivals of 2,072 individuals with most of the displaced population settling in Arabic camp (1,820) in Ngala. Conversely, arrivals with over 500 individuals in other Local Government Areas (LGAs) includes 1,006 in Konduga, 993 in Askira/Uba, 829 in Bama, 748 in Gwoza, 646 in Michika and 616 in Jere and the movements were mainly triggered fear of attack in Konduga-Jakana-Tungushe axis of Borno state.