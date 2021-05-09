Nigeria
Nigeria: Shelter DMS/CCCM Monthly Factsheet - February 2021
February 2021 response highlights
- 8,410 Individuals received emergency shelter solutions while 2,550 Individuals received reinforced/transitional shelter solutions.
- 7,250 Individuals received improved, basic and complimentary NFI kits.
- 23,090 individuals were registered in February.
- No individuals were reached through cash/voucher for NFI.
