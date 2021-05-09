Nigeria

Nigeria: Shelter DMS/CCCM Monthly Factsheet - February 2021

Format
News and Press Release
Sources
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

February 2021 response highlights

  • 8,410 Individuals received emergency shelter solutions while 2,550 Individuals received reinforced/transitional shelter solutions.
  • 7,250 Individuals received improved, basic and complimentary NFI kits.
  • 23,090 individuals were registered in February.
  • No individuals were reached through cash/voucher for NFI.
International Organization for Migration
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Related Content