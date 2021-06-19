Nigeria: Shelter DMS/CCCM Monthly Factsheet - April 2021

Month Overview

The reporting month of April recorded 10,950 Individuals (IND) movement (Arrivals 6,974 IND and Departures 3,976 IND) of the population across BAY state. Camp Coordination and Camp Management activities continued to be carried out by partners in April to provide either dedicated or mobile site facilitation and support to the 184 sites hosting 944,856 IND across Borno and Adamawa state. Due to the challenges of insecurity within BAY states, a spike in the inﬂux of new arrivals has undoubtedly overstretched the capacity of reception centers leading to new arrivals displaced across various camps or relatives in the host community.

Fire occurred in Nganzai, Monguno, MMC, and Jere LGAs in Borno State during the reporting month. More than 23 ﬁre outbreaks hit the LGAs, leaving 2,587 Households (HH) homeless as their properties and belongings were destroyed. The victims currently reside with friends and relatives within the camps or are hosted within the communities. They require shelter and NFIs. Due to the magnitude of the destructions, partners have exhausted their capacity in terms of the responses. A total of 95,129HH have been identiﬁed as in dire need of shelter and NFI intervention as reported by the CCCM partners via the bi-weekly site tracker tool. The sector, government, and its partners continue to work closely to improve the living conditions of vulnerable aﬀected households through upscaling the advocacy for land to aid the decongestion of already congested IDP sites in this pandemic.