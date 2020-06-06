Nigeria: Shelter DMS/CCCM Monthly Factsheet - April 2020

2020 Response highlights

72,615 individuals have received emergency shelter solutions while 2,475

households received reinforced/transitional shelter solutions.

45,355 individuals received improved, basic and complimentary NFI kits.

18,728 eligible individuals were biometrically registered from January till date

1,000 individuals were reached through cash/voucher for NFI in April, 2020.

Month overview

In the reporting month of April, fire outbreaks affected over 1,200 households in the International School (IS) camp in Ngala LGA. The outbreaks caused the loss of 17 lives, 13 injured among which 5 critically, and damage to household materials in the IDP community. Partners reported continuous tension in the IDP community in the camp since the massive fire outbreaks. This has hampered service delivery, including the provision of emergency shelter and Non-Food Items (NFI) to the victims, and to the most vulnerable population. Under Presidential directive, a high-level visit was conducted in Ngala by a delegation comprising of Borno state government, SEMA, NEMA, and NEDC representatives, with the support of the humanitarian community. A commitiee was created to investigate and address the cause of fire outbreaks in the camp. Camp decongestion was one of the key recommendations given during this mission led by the government.

Camp Coordination and Camp Management activities continued to be implemented by Partners either through mobile facilitation or remote management and support to 157 sites hosting 792,000 individuals across BAY states. This implementation strategy was adopted to ensure continuity of critical humanitarian services to the most vulnerable populations during the State government’s directive on restricting movements to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.