28 Aug 2019

Nigeria - Severe weather (UN OCHA, NIMET, NOAA-CPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 August 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 28 Aug 2019 View Original

Several communities in north-eastern Nigeria have been affected by floods caused by heavy rain since 20 August. Media report at least 12 deaths (5 in Jigawa State, 4 in Yobe State, and 3 in Kano State) as a result of flooding incidents between 20-25 August, while 7,400 houses and shelters were destroyed in Borno, Jigawa and Yobe, affecting more than 10,500 households. Several displacement camps in Borno have been entirely flooded. Government authorities and humanitarian partners are currently responding with food and relief kits. Inadequate living conditions and the inability to build additional latrines in the overcrowded camps is resulting in a significant risk of epidemics. A cholera outbreak has already been declared in Adamawa State. Moderate rainfall will continue to affect central and north-eastern Nigeria on 28 August.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb fait un pas de plus vers le multilinguisme

Les récents visiteurs du site mobile de ReliefWeb auront remarqué un nouvel outil... Un sélecteur de langue est maintenant disponible dans le coin supérieur droit du site.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.