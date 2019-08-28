Nigeria - Severe weather (UN OCHA, NIMET, NOAA-CPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 August 2019)

Several communities in north-eastern Nigeria have been affected by floods caused by heavy rain since 20 August. Media report at least 12 deaths (5 in Jigawa State, 4 in Yobe State, and 3 in Kano State) as a result of flooding incidents between 20-25 August, while 7,400 houses and shelters were destroyed in Borno, Jigawa and Yobe, affecting more than 10,500 households. Several displacement camps in Borno have been entirely flooded. Government authorities and humanitarian partners are currently responding with food and relief kits. Inadequate living conditions and the inability to build additional latrines in the overcrowded camps is resulting in a significant risk of epidemics. A cholera outbreak has already been declared in Adamawa State. Moderate rainfall will continue to affect central and north-eastern Nigeria on 28 August.