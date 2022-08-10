Nigeria

Nigeria - Severe weather (IOM DTM, Reliefweb, NIMET) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 August 2022)

  • Severe weather continues to affect Nigeria since mid-July, triggering floods and incidents that have resulted in casualties and damage.
  • The International Organization for Migration (IOM) reports, as of 8 August, 31 fatalities, more than 5,800 affected people and over 880 damaged shelters in 16 IDP camps across Yobe State, Northeast Nigeria.
  • The European Union is providing EUR 70,000 on emergency preparedness to reduce the impact of floods in the country.
  • This EU funding supports the Nigerian Red Cross Society to increase capacity and preparedness to reduce the impact of likely floods in five states in northern and southern Nigeria.
  • The funding is part of the EU's overall contribution to the Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

