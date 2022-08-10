Nigeria - Severe weather (IOM DTM, Reliefweb, NIMET) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 August 2022)

Severe weather continues to affect Nigeria since mid-July, triggering floods and incidents that have resulted in casualties and damage.
The International Organization for Migration (IOM) reports, as of 8 August, 31 fatalities, more than 5,800 affected people and over 880 damaged shelters in 16 IDP camps across Yobe State, Northeast Nigeria.
The European Union is providing EUR 70,000 on emergency preparedness to reduce the impact of floods in the country.
This EU funding supports the Nigerian Red Cross Society to increase capacity and preparedness to reduce the impact of likely floods in five states in northern and southern Nigeria.
The funding is part of the EU's overall contribution to the Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).