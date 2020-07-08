Nigeria - Severe weather (DG ECHO, IOM, NiMet) (ECHO Daily Flash of 8 July 2020)

On 29 June - 3 July, heavy rain and windstorms were reported in Borno State, affecting 19 internally displaced people (IDP's) sites.

The worst hit areas are Maiduguri, Jere, Kaga and Konduga local government area (LGA), where rain and strong wind have affected some 2,600 individuals. In addition, at least 575 shelters, and 116 lavatories have been damaged.

On 23 May - 29 June, rain and windstorm in Borno state have already damaged 2,262 makeshift shelters, 257 lavatories and 49 shower facilities in 50 IDP sites across Bama, Gwoza, Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, Jere, Konduga, Damboa, Kaga and Ngala LGAs. A total of 12,088 individuals (2,455 households) were affected.

Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rain is forecast over south Borno State. Heavy rain with locally very heavy rain is also forecast over central and south Nigeria. More than 2 million people are still internally displaced in north-east Nigeria.