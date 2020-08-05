Nigeria – Severe weather (DG ECHO, IOM) (ECHO Daily Flash of 05 August 2020)

Between 25 - 30 July, heavy windstorms and rain were reported in Borno state, Northeast Nigeria, affecting 8 camps in Jere, Maiduguri, Konduga and Damboa. The worst hit were the Shuwari 5 camp for internally displaced, where a total of 367 individuals were left without shelter and the General Hospital camp, where 808 individuals were similarly impacted.

Additional reports of damage to infrastructure are expected.