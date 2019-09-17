Nigeria Security Tracker Weekly Update: September 7 - 13, 2019

Blog Post by John Campbell

Below is a visualization and description of some of the most significant incidents of political violence in Nigeria from September 7 to 13, 2019. This update also represents violence related to Boko Haram in Cameroon, Chad, and Niger. These incidents will be included in the Nigeria Security Tracker.

September 7: Sectarian violence led to ten deaths in Ohaukwu, Ebonyi.

September 7: Nigerian troops killed "several" Boko Haram militants (estimated at ten) in Dikwa, Borno.

