Nigeria Security Tracker Weekly Update: September 21 - 27, 2019

Below is a visualization and description of some of the most significant incidents of political violence in Nigeria from September 21 to 27, 2019. This update also represents violence related to Boko Haram in Cameroon, Chad, and Niger. These incidents will be included in the Nigeria Security Tracker.

September 21: Cultists killed four in Ikorodu, Lagos.

September 21: Gunmen killed two in Obio/Akpor, Rivers.

