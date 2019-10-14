Nigeria Security Tracker Weekly Update: October 5–11

by John Campbell

Below is a visualization and description of some of the most significant incidents of political violence in Nigeria from October 5 to 11, 2019. This update also represents violence related to Boko Haram in Cameroon, Chad, and Niger. These incidents will be included in the Nigeria Security Tracker.

October 5: Boko Haram killed two in Bama, Borno.

October 5: The Nigerian Air Force killed ten bandits in Birnin-Gwari, Kaduna.

