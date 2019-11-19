Nigeria Security Tracker Weekly Update: November 9-15

Blog Post by John Campbell

Below is a visualization and description of some of the most significant incidents of political violence in Nigeria from November 9 to 15, 2019. This update also represents violence related to Boko Haram in Cameroon, Chad, and Niger. These incidents will be included in the Nigeria Security Tracker.

November 10: A communal clash resulted in one death in mainland Lagos.

November 11: Gunmen killed two policemen in Ogbia, Bayelsa.

November 12: Sectarian violence resulted in one death in Wukari, Taraba.

November 12: Kidnappers abducted four immigration officers in Eleme, Rivers.

November 12: Gunmen killed three policemen in Sanga, Kaduna.

November 13: Electoral violence resulted in the deaths of one journalist, one policeman, and six others in Nembe, Bayelsa.

November 13: The Nigerian Air Force killed "a few" (estimated at five) ISWA (Boko Haram) militants in Abadam, Borno.

November 14: Robbers killed one policeman and one other in Eti-Osa, Lagos.

November 14: Sectarian violence resulted in four deaths in Kaura, Kaduna.

November 15: Kidnappers abducted a Catholic priest and one other in Ezeagu, Enugu.

