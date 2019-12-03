03 Dec 2019

Nigeria Security Tracker Weekly Update: November 23-29

Report
from Council on Foreign Relations
Published on 02 Dec 2019

Blog Post by John Campbell

Below is a visualization and description of some of the most significant incidents of political violence in Nigeria from November 23 to 29, 2019. This update also represents violence related to Boko Haram in Cameroon, Chad, and Niger. These incidents will be included in the Nigeria Security Tracker.

  • November 23: Gunmen killed three farmers in Jalingo, Taraba.
  • November 23: Sectarian violence resulted in "many" deaths (estimated at twenty) on both sides in Hong, Adamawa.
  • November 25: Election-related violence resulted in four deaths in Burutu, Delta.
  • November 25: Gunmen killed five and abducted five children in Karim Lamido, Taraba.
  • November 25: Kidnappers killed one policeman and abducted three Chinese expatriates in Atakumosa West, Osun.
  • November 25: Gunmen killed two policemen and kidnapped seven people in Mubi South, Adamawa.
  • November 25: Kidnappers abducted thirteen and killed one in Sabon Gari, Kaduna.
  • November 26: Nigerian soldiers killed three Boko Haram militants in Gwoza, Borno.
  • November 26: Nigerian soldiers killed three Boko Haram militants in Kaga, Borno.
  • November 26: Nigerian soldiers killed one Boko Haram militant in Bama, Borno.
  • November 26: Sectarian violence resulted in three deaths in Gassol, Taraba.
  • November 27: Boko Haram killed one in Tarmuwa, Yobe.
  • November 27: The Nigerian Air Force killed thirty Boko Haram militants in Gwoza, Borno.
  • November 29: Nigerian soldiers killed thirteen Boko Haram militants in Abadam, Borno (LGA estimated).
  • November 29: Bandits killed two vigilantes in Idemili North, Anambra.
  • November 29: Nigerian soldiers killed three Boko Haram militants in Askira/Uba, Borno.

