Nigeria Security Tracker Weekly Update: November 2–8

by John Campbell

Below is a visualization and description of some of the most significant incidents of political violence in Nigeria from October 12 to 18, 2019. This update also represents violence related to Boko Haram in Cameroon, Chad, and Niger. These incidents will be included in the Nigeria Security Tracker.

November 2: Cultists killed two in Oredo, Edo.

November 2: Pirates killed three in Port Harcourt, Rivers.

Read more on The Council on Foreign Relations (CFR).